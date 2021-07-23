Shrewsbury Castle alive with the sound of music

Shrewsbury Castle came alive with the sound of music as a Covid-capacity crowd enjoyed an evening’s entertainment provided by the Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra.

A Covid-capacity crowd enjoyed an evening of entertainment. Photo: Andy Bell

The orchestra was conducted by John Moore, with Alex Postlethwaite leading the orchestra.

The concert on July 14, organised by Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, was part of the Shrewsbury’s Open series of free outdoor events taking place throughout the summer.

- Advertisement -

The event sparked a great deal of interest, and due to Covid restrictions numbers were limited.

Emma Molyneux of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It was a fantastic evening and as the event was a free drop-in, we had to carefully monitor number which meant some people had to be turned away when we had reached capacity.”

Jon Box, the Chair of the Orchestra, added: “I would like to thank everyone who came along and apologise if you were one of those who could not get in due to the limit on numbers.

“It was a pleasant summer’s evening set against the impressive backdrop of Shrewsbury Castle – which I am sure added to the interest in what was a wonderful musical event.

“Works performed by the orchestra included music of many styles from Wagner’s mighty Meistersinger’s Prelude to a Sousa Stars and Stripes Forever March, and there was an emotional rendition of Elgar’s Nimrod to remember family and friends lost during the pandemic.

“The audience enjoyed that old concert favourite Jerusalem and joined in with Strauss’s Radetzky March, which was played as an encore.

“There were some amusing interludes from passing trains and seagulls – but they did nothing to diminish the absolute joy of the evening for both the players and audience.”