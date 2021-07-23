22.1 C
Free children’s summer holiday activities in Southwater, Telford

Telford’s Meeting Point House has unveiled a busy programme of interactive ‘summer fun’ to keep children and their parents entertained throughout the school holidays.

Lilli Timmis, looking forward to participating in the holiday activities
Free sessions are being held for 6 to 9-year-olds and 10 to 13-year-olds throughout August, including scavenger hunts, coding workshops, and a host of craft-based interactive challenges.

One of the highlights will be on August 4 and 19, when Alison Wakeman will be bringing her ‘Alison’s Bee Class’ roadshow to the centre, which sits in the heart of Telford’s Southwater zone.

Alison has dedicated her life to educating people of all ages about why bees are so important to the environment, and will be on site from 9.30am to noon on both days.

Angela Creighton, general and commercial manager at Meeting Point House, said: “Alison is coming back to us by popular demand – her sessions are always hugely popular, so booking in advance will be essential.

“Her class is a really fun way to learn about bees, as Alison will be assembling a full-sized beehive. There will be role play, a chance to dress up as a beekeeper and learn about pollination, plus drawing activities and candle rolling.

“And no-one will be going home hungry, as a packed lunch will also be prepared for every child attending the sessions.”

Meeting Point House’s summer fun programme also includes other morning sessions for 6 to 9-year-olds, accompanied by their parents, every Tuesday and Thursday from August 2-26.

The sessions, from 9.30am to noon, include crafts, fun and games, scavenger hunts, coding challenges, and a LEGO workshop. Activity packs will also be available for collection from Meeting Point House between 11am and noon every Wednesday.

For 10 to 13-year-olds, the Meeting Point House programme also includes afternoon sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from August 2-26.

Angela said: “These will include outdoor crafts, willow weaving, scavenger hunts, leaf identification, LEGO, coding, paper crafts, memory book making, and much more.

“The sessions will finish with an hour of fun physical activity – and a hot cooked meal.”

All sessions are free, but priority places will be given to those in receipt of free school meals.

For more details, or to book, call 01952 292268, visit www.meetingpointhouse.co.uk, or email reception@meetingpointhouse.co.uk.

Entertainment sponsored by
