Family Fun Day for Hospital’s 100th Birthday

By Shropshire Live

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a ‘Festival on the Field’ family fun day on Saturday 7 August.

The event will feature live music, food, drink and craft stalls, and a kids’ zone with lots of fun activities. The event also marks 60 years of The League of Friends.

Organisers are encouraging locals to join them in celebrating these momentous milestones, as well as honouring the work of frontline NHS staff.

Activities for children include a 40ft inflatable obstacle course, traditional fairground stalls, giant sandpit, archery, photo booth, face painting and a small animal petting area. Independent businesses will also be on site selling street food and drinks.

The event will continue in to the night with a swinging 60s themed disco for the grown ups to enjoy.

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted to help organise the event and they are guaranteeing a delivery of fun. Beth Heath from the award-winning events company said, “We’re thrilled to be involved with Festival on the Field. Bringing fun to families is our speciality, so we couldn’t resist!

“Gobowen is a hospital that has touched the lives of so many local people. We probably all know someone who has benefitted from their world-class patient care. I really hope friends and family can join us to celebrate reaching 100 years and to show our appreciation to the NHS staff there.

“If any more businesses would like to exhibit at the festival we would love to hear from them. It is fantastic to finally be able to deliver a festival of fun again!”

Festival on the Field will take place on August 7 from 11am – 10pm at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Gobowen, Oswestry SY10 7AG. Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children for the day and can be purchased in advance from www.festivalonthefield.org.

Entertainment sponsored by
Business

