Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Place – Telford to reopen its doors

By Shropshire Live

The Place – Telford is reopening its doors this Saturday with a packed programme of live theatre starting once more.

Staff at The Place - Telford look forward to welcoming visitors back. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
After 16 months of being closed for theatre shows the whole team are excited to be welcoming visitors to enjoy art and culture on their doorstep in the company of other theatre-goers.

The building was transformed last year from a theatre to a Covid-19 testing centre as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s response to the pandemic but with restrictions being lifted on 19 July The Place will once again act as the region’s premier entertainment venue.

A spell-binding adventure awaits with the very first show as dragons and mythical beasts are brought to life in a magical experience for all the family with Dragons and Mythical Beasts performance taking place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July. 

The theatre has been completely redecorated and the team have been busy giving technical equipment an overhaul, updating the lighting and sound desks.

The Place Telford will continue with measures to help people feel comfortable during their visit and these include hand sanitiser stations throughout the building, additional seating in the auditorium to allow audiences to move from their allocated seats if they wish and an upgraded air handling system to constantly circulate fresh air in the auditorium.  There will be enhanced cleaning before every performance as well as online booking and e-tickets and remote bar ordering (no queuing at the bar).  Staff will continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distance where possible and audiences are encouraged to wear face coverings.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and visitor Economy said:

“This is something we have all been looking forward to for so long now! The team here at The Place cannot wait to see theatre-goes back in the venue, enjoying live theatre and the shared experience of watching as part of an audience. We have some fantastic shows lined up from live music, drama, comedy and family favourites.”

