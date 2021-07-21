28.6 C
Award-winning family rave returns to Shrewsbury

The Big Fish Little Fish crew are returning to Theatre Severn with their award-winning, critically acclaimed family rave for a ‘Pirates & Mermaids’ themed event on Saturday 7 August.

The family rave will have a 'Pirates & Mermaids' theme
Designed to be as much fun for adults as children, Big Fish Little Fish is social, creative, anarchic, daft and a lot of fun for all! DJ CAP78 brings the tunes to the multisensory dancefloor with club visuals, glitter cannons, bubbles, giant bouncy balloons, all topped off with the famous parachute dance.

Children can get busy in the craft area, be artistic on the giant colouring mural, and creative at the playdoh table. There is also a baby safe space with soft mats, ball pool and inflatables, and a toddler play area with tents and tunnels. Fancy Dress theme is Pirates & Mermaids – optional but very much encouraged!

Big Fish Little Fish founder Hannah said: “Shrewsbury family raver massive we’re coming for you again! We are thrilled to be raving with you once more in the beautiful Theatre Severn. Positive vibes all round – together on the dancefloor.”

A spokesman for Theatre Severn said: “Following the success of the last event at Theatre Severn in 2018, we’re really excited to see the return of Big Fish Little Fish. There will be plenty of room on the dancefloor for families to spread out and enjoy themselves, plus lots of fun activities for children to get involved in.”

Tickets for Big Fish Little Fish are available online at theatresevern.co.uk or by telephone (01743 281281).

