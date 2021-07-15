Wellington Orbit bring band back together with special cinema experience

Wellington Orbit have managed to secure an exclusive performance from Wellington’s very own Brass Band in Wellington Square, before their showing of the classic film Brassed Off.

The band will perform a selection of music from the film along with other pieces as a treat to guests and the general public on Tuesday 20th July at 6:30pm. The event will take place in the centre of Wellington Square prior to the Cults and Classic’s cinema night screening at 7pm.

Liam McClelland, a Director at Wellington Orbit said: “We have always been about making a cinema visit extra special and we are thrilled to have Wellington (Telford) Brass Band playing in the square before our cinema showing. This will in fact be the first time the band have publicly played since Covid so this is a special moment for both of us.”

Liz Anson-Smith, Chair of Wellington (Telford) Brass Band said: “We’re delighted to be able to support our local community cinema and we are all excited to be able to come together once again and play as a group with some great pieces of music from the film along with a few other pieces.”

Wellington Orbit opened in 2019 in the former HSBC bank building in the heart of Wellington, made possible with support from over 800 members, grants and social investment.

Phase one of the project brings a cinema and bistro cafe with Phase 2, due to begin development soon, will bring additional facilities such as a dance studio, meeting spaces, gallery and more.