Summer fun for children in Wellington

A summer of fun is planned for Wellington children, with a range of events and entertainments being planned.

The family fun days in Bowring Park will take place during the school summer holidays

Wellington Town Council is organising a series of family fun days in Bowring Park during the school summer holidays, starting next week on July 20 with an appearance by ‘PJ the Showman’ from 11am until 1pm.

This is followed by Wrekin Forest School on Tuesday 27 July 27; an exotic zoo and nature festival on Tuesday August 3.

The nature festival features a local group of passionate environmentalists who will oversee a selection of activities including block and screen printing old T-shirts with a nature logo, seed planting, making bee bombs and felt earths, nature poems and stories.

The exotic zoo returns on August 10; Wrekin Forest School on August 17 and PJ the Showman on August 24. It is hoped that Shropshire Fire and Rescue will also be attending all the family fun days in the Bowring Park.

These Wellington Town Council events are free of charge, however to keep people safe and monitor numbers places must be pre-reserved, please visit wellington-shropshire.gov.uk to book.



In addition, Telford & Wrekin Council are putting on three exciting open air plays in the Bowring Park, priced at £12 for adults and £8 for children.

On August 10 at 2pm it is Mr Stink by David Walliams; on August 11 the 2pm performance will be the Tale of Peter Rabbit and Midsummer Night’s Dream will be staged from 7pm.





Government guidelines will be in place and people attending are advised to dress for the weather and bring something to sit on. Toilets and refreshments will be available from the Bowring Park Café.