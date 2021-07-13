Picnic, promenade and play at Sunnycroft this summer

Sunnycroft, the National Trust property in Wellington, will be welcoming pre-booked visitors this summer, on weekends from Saturday 3 July to Saturday 28 August.

Enjoy Sunnycroft this summer. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Enjoy the feel of a summer holiday day out at Sunnycroft during July and August, inspired by the seaside holidays of the families who lived at Sunnycroft in the 1900s. Although the team at Sunnycroft can’t bring the sea to Sunnycroft this summer, while away a few hours and picnic, promenade and play in the gardens.

Tucked away on the edge of Wellington is this rare suburban villa and estate in miniature. Built in 1880, most of Sunnycroft’s original features and much of its original contents remain, and it is a rare example of its type.

Lou Hall, Site Manager at Sunnycroft said: “We’ve brought a touch of summer holiday nostalgia to the gardens and house for visitors this summer. There will be deckchairs on the lawn, badminton, croquet and skittles to play with, plenty of space to picnic and relax, and younger visitors will enjoy a play in our sandpits. At stop off points around the garden visitors will also be able to see archive images of the Sunnycroft families on holiday in the UK in the early-mid 20th century.”

The sea might be missing from Sunnycroft but history lovers will be able to enjoy a ‘dip’ into the house to see the ‘holiday highlights’ in the collection. At regular intervals there will be guided visits of holiday themed collection items on the ground floor of the house. Numbers for each guided visit are limited and tickets for timed entry to the house will be available on arrival on the day, on a first come, first served basis.

Visitors to Sunnycroft will also be able to find out more about the vital restoration and conservation work taking place on the grade II listed historic conservatory. No ordinary conservatory, over 120 years old, designed by R Halliday and Company it is embellished with stained glass, decorative finials and ironwork, and is believed to be one of only two examples of Halliday glasshouses remaining.

Visitors will still need to book general admission tickets to visit Sunnycroft in advance online via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft or by calling the Booking Line on 03442 491895. There is no charge for National Trust members to book, and admission charges apply for non-members at time of booking. Tickets are released every Friday for the following Monday to Sunday and visitors book their arrival time, once at Sunnycroft visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like until closing time. Admission to the house is not guaranteed with a general admission ticket. The team at Sunnycroft will be monitoring this and making as many tickets available as they can safely. Entry and exit to the ground floor of the house is via steps.

There is no tearoom or shop at Sunnycroft, visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic and refreshments with them to enjoy in the grounds.

You can find more information about Sunnycroft, and what to expect on your visit on the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft.