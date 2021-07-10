Summer of Fun ‘n’ Flight at Royal Air Force Museum Cosford

Get ready for a Summer of Fun ‘n’ Flight at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford this July and August, with an action-packed programme of activities, events, and experiences lined-up ready for the school break.

Children enjoying the new RAF Museum Cosford playground. ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum’

Whether its exploring huge hangars packed full of iconic aircraft, becoming a pilot for the day in the aviation-themed playground, or taking-off on a thrill-seeking flight simulator ride, the Museum offers an amazing day out for the whole family.

An exciting range of high-flying outdoor activities available throughout the summer, means the sky’s the limit for younger aviators, and a Foodie Market bursting with food and drink from local suppliers will ensure the adults are catered for too.

22 July – 30 August: Summer of Fun ‘n’ Flight

If your little ones have a head for heights, they will love racing to the top of the climbing wall where they will get the best views of the aircraft from above. Let them burn off some energy by jumping around on the giant trampolines or go a little higher and try adding in a few summersaults on the bungee trampolines. For any budding explorers visiting the Museum this summer, get your hard hat and head torch ready and try out the Cavebus, perfect to experience caving in a different and unexpected way. Activities will be rotated throughout the summer holidays and prices range from £4.00-£5.00, visit rafmuseum.org/cosford to find out what’s on when and to pre-book your tickets online.

Whichever day you visit this summer, an RAF Miniature Golf course is guaranteed to get families competing against each other. Each of the nine holes themed around RAF terminology and slang, so not only can you test your crazy golf skills, but you can also chuckle about slang terms, some of which are still used today by members of the RAF. Book your golfing tickets on arrival.

The fun continues as you head inside the Museum hangars, with a new dedicated Flight Zone where visitors can experience flying with the Red Arrows in the amazing 4D Theatre complete with dynamic seat movements, water spray and smoke effects! Perfect for thrill-seeking visitors of all ages.

24-25 July: RAF Museum Foodie Market

While it will be another year before the Cosford Food Festival returns, a selection of popular exhibitors will be bringing a taste of the festival to the Museum with a smaller Foodie Market.

Nestled in between the aircraft, more than 20 stallholders will be selling a diverse range of products including everything from artisan preserves, spices and sauces, to handcrafted pies, baked goods and cheese. Ice cream, fresh brownies, fudge and cheesecakes will also be on offer for those with a sweet tooth, as well as a selection of freshly ground coffee and teas, locally produced wines and gin variations. All products will be packaged for you to take home, and available between 10am to 4pm both days.

If browsing the stalls makes you hungry, the Museum’s catering team will be serving up a diverse menu of hot street food. Visitors to the Museum can enjoy roaming the Foodie Market in between visits to the hangars, entry to both are free, but visits must be pre-booked online.

If you haven’t already tested out the Museum’s new aviation themed playground, you’re in for a treat. Youngsters who dream of becoming pilots and ground crew alike can roleplay as they delve into the new bespoke airfield-inspired playground, complete with a mock control tower, mini hangar and even aircraft to climb onboard. The new playground will give the Museum’s youngest visitors an interactive RAF experience like no other, including physical training instructor stations, air traffic control and refuelling missions. Of course, no playground would be complete without a slide and climbing frame, these features have been incorporated into the bespoke Handley Page Victor, inspired by the real aircraft on display within the Museum hangar.

The Museum is open daily from 10am and admission is free, simply pre-book your arrival time and tickets to the summer events online at rafmuseum.org/cosford. Then it’s chocks away as you explore the Museum’s vast collection of aircraft, vehicles, artefacts and the fascinating story of the RAF!