Award-winning poet to take the stage in Whitchurch

Arts Alive have secured renowned poet Luke Wright to perform his brand-new show at Dodington Lodge in Whitchurch on July 15.

Poet Luke Wright

His show, The Ballad Seller, will feature re-written Georgian street ballads for the modern era.

The Inn Crowd commissioned the show, who Arts Alive have a thriving relationship with. The Inn Crowd work with some of the UK’s top spoken word and live literature performers to provide rural pubs with high-quality live entertainment to attract new customers.

- Advertisement -

Luke Wright said that in Georgian times the public got their news from poetry. He continues, “Before papers, broadcasts or the internet, ballad sellers would hawk their doggerel on street corners for a penny.

“Scandalous affairs, grisly crimes, and colourful characters were brought to life in rhyming verse long before the first tabloid was printed. I will take the audience on a trip through the Drury Lane gin shops with the Boxing Baroness; filch oysters by the dozen with Dando, the celebrated gormandiser; allowing them to peer inside the restless mind of a lonely itinerant ballad seller.

“Expect scandal, excess, and beautiful flawed humanity.”

Reviews of his show include:

“His performances rumble with rage, passion and humour. They are also peppered with brilliantly smart observations. You will leave his show brimming with energy, heart pounding and brain whirring.” Guardian

“Wright’s full-throated reverie is spellbinding.” The Mirror

Cerin Mills, Live Events Programmer from Arts Alive, said “We are really lucky to have Luke secured for this Whitchurch event. He is a talented a spit and sawdust wordsmith who is a Fringe First winner for new writing and The Stage award winner for acting. He’s been touring the world for the last 20 years. This show will be engaging, passionate, sharp and full of wit.”

Luke Wright is performing at Dodington Lodge in Whitchurch on Thursday, July 15 at 8pm. Tickets are £7.50 – which includes a post show chip butty! The show is suitable for ages 14+ and tickets can be purchased by calling 01948 662539.