Visitors to Shropshire show to head back in time

Visitors to this month’s Shropshire County Show event will be taken back in time to Shukers in the 1960s as part of a memorable vintage exhibit.

Visitors will be taken back in time to Shukers in the 1960s as part of a memorable vintage exhibit

More than 20 vintage tractors will be amongst the display at the vintage and livestock show at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on July 17th.

And the stand will be manned by former staff who worked for the company 60 years ago – including workshops managers, telephonists and even a delivery man!

- Advertisement -

Richard Sherratt, a Manager at one of the five Shropshire depots Shukers had across the county in the 60s and 70s, has already begun the preparations for the replica stand by mowing the stand plot weeks in advance – just as they did in the past.

“The stand is in exactly the same place as it used to be back then,” he said. “And we will have 15 members of former staff on site as well, many of them who started at Shukers as apprentices back in the day.

“In the 60s and 70s Shukers were well-established Massey Ferguson dealers and in those days they called the tractors they were manufacturing the 100 range.

“We have every model that was produced in the 60s and early 70s coming along to the show, around 20 tractors plus a combine.

“This is something that, to my knowledge, has never been done before – a staff reunion and replica stand, we are very much looking forward to showing it off to all of the visitors on the day.”

The 2021 Shropshire County (Livestock and vintage machinery) Show has been adapted to ensure it can run safely under the current COVID restrictions.

Show chairman Neale Sadler said: “This has given us a real opportunity to open the grounds to the vintage machinery exhibitors and they have really stepped up to provide some fantastic exhibits for the day.

“We also have a huge array of livestock, with many rare breeds including some at the show for the first time, and have managed to safely incorporate family activities, our catering area and the dog show for July 17th.

“We are really looking forward to opening the gates and welcoming people back to the showground after the events of the past 15 months.”

Tickets for the event must be bought online in advance due to Track and Trace and are available at £5 for an adult with a child free with the purchase of each adult ticket.