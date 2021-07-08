Organisers of RAF Cosford Air Show cancel September event

RAF Cosford Air Show which was due to take place over the weekend of the 11th and 12th September 2021 has been cancelled.

The world famous Red Arrows display team

Organisers of the annual airshow say that in light of the Government’s decision to delay the planned lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by four weeks and the rapid spread of the Delta variant, there is too much uncertainty to continue planning the event.

A spokesperson for the RAF Cosford Air Show said: “Taking this decision now ensures that the future of RAF Cosford Air Shows is secure and we can now focus on our grand return to the skies in 2022.

“We are devastated to be in this position once again but, as with many events, the health and safety of the public, as well as our serving personnel, and the financial security of future shows must be our priorities.

“We would like to thank all of our sponsors, traders, suppliers and, of course, our thousands of Air Show visitors for their support and understanding.

“Customers who have held onto their tickets will be able to request a refund through our website at www.cosfordairshow.co.uk/tickets, or they can choose to carry their tickets over to the RAF Cosford Air Show 2022. Those who do hold tickets over will not be subject to any price increase.”

Plans are already underway for the poplar air show’s return in 2022, which will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty – commemorating the countless achievements in aviation and engineering throughout the 70-year reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II.