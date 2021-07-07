A Mile of Smiles to celebrate the return of events

A free family event will take place in Shrewsbury on Sunday 25 July to spread some happiness through the town.

Performers and acts will be dotted through town for the Mile of Smiles event

The ‘A Mile of Smiles’ event is being organised by Shropshire Festivals and will be the town’s first big event after the final easing of lockdown on July 19.

Performers and acts will be dotted through town for the event and will be tasked with generating some smiles. The route starts at the Shrewsbury Castle and stops off at The Parade Shops, St Alkmunds Church, down the high street, through the Square, and Darwin’s Gate. The mile will finish at Shrewsbury Quarry Park where local acts, theatre groups, and musicians will be performing on a live stage, with street food also on offer.

- Advertisement -

Not only will the event generate some long-awaited fun in the town, but it also aims to entice visitors back into Shrewsbury to support performers who have had a challenging time during the pandemic.

Beth Heath, aptly titled Director of Fun for Shropshire Festivals, said:

“This event is all about celebrating culture and finally being able to bring the fun back! There will be a real mix of performers of all ages along the way, with stilt walkers, acrobatics, dancers, bubble makers, live music, poetry, Morris dancing and musicians.

“We will be raising money for the charity Climbing Out on the day, who help people rebuild confidence and motivation following a life-changing trauma, injury or illness. We felt this was particularly relevant as we all try to find a new way forward after such a challenging time.

“It will be fantastic to have a live, cultural event in the town, and I’d love to see people of all ages come along to experience the fun!”

The free event has been made possible with funding from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund and support of Shrewsbury BID.