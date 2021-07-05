12.6 C
Wimbledon screenings coming to centre of Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live


Shrewsbury will have its own version of Murray Mount or Henman Hill for the climax of Wimbledon as matches are shown on a giant screen in the town centre.

A large screen will be set up on the castle lawns in Castle Gates

Shrewsbury BID is arranging for the semi-final and final matches to be shown on the castle lawns in Castle Gates – with appropriate procedures in place to ensure social distancing is maintained. 

As an extra bonus, Julia Donaldson favourites like The Gruffalo and Stick Man will be shown from 9am to 11am each day for children and families to enjoy. 

The screenings will take place from Thursday July 8 to Sunday July 11 and there is no need to book, although capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the finals of Wimbledon had been screened at the castle in previous years and were always an enjoyable event. 

“The tennis generates a lovely atmosphere, and we hope people will enjoy spending some time in the glorious surroundings of the castle – whether they are big tennis fans or not,” she said. 

“We hope the Julia Donaldson animations will also prove popular for families with younger children, and if the screenings are a success they are something we would like to do more of in the future. 

“The project has been supported by the Invest in Shropshire Economic Recovery Programme and is part of the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign to put on outdoor events in a safe way to encourage people into the town centre. 

“We are blessed with an array of fantastic outdoor space, such as the castle grounds and The Square, and we want to make the most of them – which has positive knock-on effects for businesses in the centre of Shrewsbury.” 

Following the tennis screenings, the castle will play host to a free outdoor concert by the Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra on July 14 from 7pm. 

Shrewsbury BID has also teamed up with The Hive to arrange a series of events in the town centre over the summer, with South Asian music and Bhangra workshops in the grounds of St Alkmund’s Church on Saturday July 3. 

That will be followed by story-telling sessions at St Alkmund’s on July 24, mask-making in The Square on July 31, and Jembe drumming on August 7, also in The Square.

