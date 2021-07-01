Popcorn and planes! Outdoor Cinema returns to RAF Museum Cosford

The Outdoor Cinema is back at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford next month, offering film fans an immersive cinema experience with three afternoons and evenings of iconic flicks, in a unique setting.

The Outdoor Cinema offers film fans an immersive cinema experience. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

From the 13-15 August movies including Top Gun, Lion King and Back to the Future will be shown on a huge LED screen, nestled amongst the VC10 and Hercules aircraft.

With two movie screenings per day, spend your summer evenings watching a mixture of timeless classics and more recent favourites, suitable for all the family.



Friday, 13 August 5.00pm – Lion King (2019) 8.30pm – Back to the Future Saturday, 14 August 5.00pm – Trolls World Tour 8.30pm – The Greatest Showman Sunday, 15 August 5.00pm – Inside Out (2015) 8.30pm – Top Gun (1986)

Surround sound and a large LED screen will create a true cinematic experience along with a tasty selection of hot street food and a fully stocked bar, available before and during the movie. Of course, no movie would be complete without popcorn, which is why the Museum will be transforming the Hercules aircraft into a popcorn bar where visitors can step on-board to purchase their essential movie snacks.

NEW for 2021, make it an extra special event by hiring one of our comfy deckchairs. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie in style, reserve yours when you book your tickets, but be quick as we have a limited number available. Or, if you prefer, bring along your own picnic blankets and camping chairs, we recommend arriving early to get the best spot!

Ulrike Stuebner, RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager said:

“We are thrilled to see one of our big events returning to the RAF Museum this summer. Over three days we will be showing popular family films on the afternoons, in addition to the evening movies for our older audiences. Families visiting us during the summer holidays can enjoy everything the Museum has to offer during the day, plus a movie before they head home. Family films include Lion King, Trolls World Tour and Inside Out.

“The evening movies will kick start with the 80s classic Back to the Future on Friday, it’ll be a feel-good Saturday with The Greatest Showman, and on Sunday the magic of characters Maverick and Goose will be flying high with a screening of Top Gun.

“We ran a poll on social media and more than 1,000 people voted for their favourite films. An overwhelming number of comments and emails reached us requesting to add Top Gun to the programme, and how could we not, we are the perfect venue for it! Where else can you watch movies about flight surrounded by real military aircraft, and get the chance to climb inside an aircraft to buy your popcorn?”

Ticket holders will have exclusive access to the Museum’s Hangar 1 before the movie begins. Doors will open at 4.00pm for the afternoon screening and at 7.00pm for the evening screening. Afternoon films are suitable for the whole family, while our evening movies are 12A rated, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors are also welcome to bring along snacks and drinks on the night, all drinks must be in plastic bottles or cans and no BBQs are permitted.

Prepare for an enjoyable and memorable cinema experience. For more details on the Outdoor Cinema event, and to save money by purchasing your tickets in advance visit rafmuseum.org/cosford. Advance tickets cost £14 per adult with family rates available from £35 for the afternoon showing and £42 for the evening showing, a child (5-15 years) ticket costs £8. Subject to availability, tickets may also be available on the day at a higher rate, full details can be found online. Parking for ticket holders is free of charge.