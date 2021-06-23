Popular music event returns to Wellington

A popular musical event which had to be cancelled last year is due to return to Wellington next month.

Musician David Busby and one of the organisers Tony Francis

‘Sounds in the Square’ has been organised in Wellington for the last 15 years, providing a range of entertainment in the middle of the town over the month of July.

“It’s great to be back doing Sounds in The Square again this July, supported by our friends at Wellington Town Council, after the pandemic meant that we had to call it off in 2020,” said Rob Francis of community group Wellington H2A.

Kicking off the festival will be local musician Dave Busby who will be entertaining people in the Market Square on July 3.

Other attractions throughout the month will include the Wellington Brass Band who will perform on the church green to ensure social distancing.

Rob added: “With shoppers reappearing, new businesses opening and a renewed appreciation for all things local, the return of our live musicians to Market Square will hopefully be another reason to spend a sunny Saturday in Wellington.

“We’ll have live music every Saturday during July, featuring everything from pop covers to jazz classics, brass banders to a barbershop choir.

“After so long without live music and so few opportunities to come out and enjoy the town, this year’s events will feel extra special.”

Sounds in the Square started when Rob and some associates thought it would be a good idea to organise live music in the middle of the town during the summer months.

Fellow organiser Tony Nicholls said: “It’s a chance for people to hear the fantastic musicians we have on our doorstep who will put a smile on their faces as they do their shopping.”

Rob Francis and Tony Nicholls went on to formalise things by creating Wellington H2A, initiating the Midsummer Fayre and Charter Day, but it was Sounds in The Square where it all started.