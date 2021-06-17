Live music returns to Shrewsbury town centre

Live music is once again providing the backdrop to summer in Shrewsbury, with musicians playing as part of a series of activities in the town centre.

Music is to add to the atmosphere in the town centre as part of the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign

Music is taking place in The Square at various dates throughout June, including Friday June 18 to Sunday June 20, and again on Friday June 25, with more dates scheduled for later in the summer.

The aim is for live music to add to the atmosphere in the town centre as part of the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign, organised by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) and the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce.

As well as music, family-friendly activities such as bhangra workshops and mask making are being hosted by The Hive in the town centre over the summer.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said a lot of work was going into organising a range of activities to help people enjoy the town centre in a safe way.

“We introduced live music in The Square last summer, in conjunction with Theatre Severn and local musician Chris Quinn, who pulled together the line-up,” he said.

“Chris is a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and will be playing himself, along with a range of top-quality musicians playing a wide variety of musical styles – everything from bluegrass and folk to original songwriters.

“We had hugely positive feedback from last year, so we are delighted to bring live music back into the town centre for this summer.

“There will also be a great range of other events – all outdoors so people can enjoy them within the Coronavirus regulations – including family workshops being organised with The Hive.

“We are determined to make Shrewsbury a safe and welcoming place for everyone this summer, which is what the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign is all about.”