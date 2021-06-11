Smash hit Dirty Dancing UK tour to kick off in Shrewsbury this summer

Theatre Severn have announced a series of special preview performances of the smash hit musical Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage. Photo: Alastair Muir

The production will visit Shrewsbury for a limited run from Thu 29 – Sat 31 July 2021.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, returns to the stage, following two blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.



Produced by Karl Sydow and written by Eleanor Bergstein – script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film – the production features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film, as well as exciting extra scenes.



Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said: “We are thrilled to announce a very limited run of special preview performances of the smash hit musical Dirty Dancing before the brand new UK tour officially begins in August! We are expecting a high demand for tickets so early booking is recommended.”

In addition to Dirty Dancing, the venue has also revealed a brand-new stage play of Cluedo will come to Shrewsbury on Mon 11 – Sat 16 April 2022. Based on the classic detective board game, the UK premier production is directed by Mark Bell, director of the award winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and just like the game, promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

Comedy improviser Paul Merton and his ‘Impro Chums’ are also set to return to Theatre Severn on Sat 21 May 2022. Following a run of sell out shows at the venue in previous years, Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road to visit Shrewsbury with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.



For family audiences, Rod Campbell’s much-loved book Dear Zoo comes to life on stage on Tue 19 – Thu 21 October 2021. With lots of laughs and audience interaction, Campbell’s distinctive illustrations leap from the page in this colourful show packed full of puppetry, songs and, of course, all the animals from the zoo.