ConeBoy – the punk rock musical is heading to Ludlow

Clive Parker-Sharp brings ConeBoy – the punk rock musical to Ludlow as part of the Fringe Festival this July.

For lovers of all things punk rock then writer and musician Clive Parker-Sharp will take you on a journey this July in a unique show.

ConeBoy is the eclectic rock ‘n’ talk show, a cutting take on the media from the 70’s to now, via the lens of a boy made famous because of his appearance. A funny and poignant tale told via a mash-up of music, spoken-word and drama.

- Advertisement -

Clive Parker-Sharp was at the forefront in the punk movement, with pioneering bands Spizz Energi, Athletico Spizz 80, The Members, a founder member of 80’s rockers Big Country, and also Jesus and Mary Chain spinoff The Expressway.

Second Novel

Clive is not only a talented drummer and musician but also an author and this show brings his second novel alive, the semi-autobiographical ConeBoy, in a punk musical, with collaborator, actor/singer Marshall Star. Mashing together a book and music into one show that you have never seen anything like before.

Clive’s first book, biographical historical ‘The Box’ by Strand Publishing, about eccentric Pentecostalist Thomas Brem-Wilson, spawned multi-media show, ‘Sex Drugs & Music-Hall’. Supported by Arts Council England it toured unusual venues, such as museums and libraries, and now adapted for TV by Tim John.

His new tour teases out the novel ConeBoy in spoken-word and especially composed songs by Clive and Marshall, followed by Q&A after and a book-signing.

Clive’s an interesting character, with a track record in the biz, happy to chat about his time in music, being at the forefront in the PUNK movement.

Book tickets

You can catch ConeBoy on Saturday 10 July at The Sitting Rooms, Ludlow at 7.30pm.



Tickets are priced at £10