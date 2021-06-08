Free Family Events bring colour and creativity to the streets of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s Open Summer Events, a program of free outdoor activities for young children and families, is bringing colourful mask making, a vibrant Bangra performance and a range of events in and around Shrewsbury town centre this summer.

Commissioned by Shrewsbury BID as part of the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign and hosted by local arts charity The Hive, these free outdoor activities for children and families will showcase the talents of local artists and the wider West Midlands whilst celebrating creativity on our cobbled streets.

The Fetch Theatre company open the program with their outdoor performance ‘Insect Safari’ in the grounds of St Alkmunds Church on Saturday 26th June. Incorporating puppetry and mask this 40 minute show promises to delight and entertain children of all ages (minimum recommended age 5 years).

St Alkmunds Church will play host to more culture and music on Saturday 3rd July with a Yakshagana performance and workshop by SAMPAD, a Birmingham based South Asian Arts and Heritage charity. Followed by a dance and music procession through the town SAMPAD will wrap up the day’s celebrations at The Hive, 5 Belmont where they will repeat their workshop and performance encouraging anyone who wants to try learning a few Bangra moves.

Local storytellers Sal Tonge and Stephanie Kelly will set up camp at St Alkmunds Church on Saturday 24th July delighting with songs and stories inspired by animals. These free sessions are suitable for ages 3+ and will take place throughout the day. The animal theme continues with local artists Jamila Thomas and Emily Wilkinson on Saturday 31st July as they deliver fun filled mask making workshops in the Market Square for ages 6 years and over.

The sound of Jembe Drums bring a West African rhythm to the Market Square on Saturday 7th August. Local musicians Jonathan Bannister and Josh Arrowsmith will deliver a lively drumming workshop suitable for 7 years +. No previous experience is necessary just a willingness to have a go! These free events can be attended by children and families alike. Booking is not required, just turn up and enjoy spending time in Shrewsbury town centre once more.

Cerin Mills, CEO of the local arts charity explains how collaboration has been at the heart of these summer events. ‘The town offers stunning spaces for performance and other imaginative activities. Shrewsbury BID commissioned The Hive to deliver a range of engaging creative events as part of their ‘Shrewsbury’s Open’ summer campaign. We are incredibly proud to offer free events for families in this challenging landscape. It will be wonderful to spend time in our town centre and celebrate culture and creativity this summer.’ Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, added: “We are delighted to be working with The Hive to really bring the town centre to life over the summer months. We hope lots of people will come along and take part in such an array of engaging activities.”

For full details follow the Hive on Facebook or call 01743 234970. Alternatively, visit thehiveonline.org and sign up for their newsletters to stay up to date with all the summer fun!