The Severn Valley Railway gets ‘back in the swing’

The Severn Valley Railway has announced the return of the ever-popular big band evening shows, as part of its Step Back to the 1940s weekends this summer.

Hattie Bee will be performing at Severn Valley Railway’s 1940s weekends this summer

The shows take place at the heritage railway’s Kidderminster Town station on Saturday 26th June and Saturday 3rd July, starting at 7.30pm.

In line with government guidance, the event capacity has been reduced and guests will be allocated a bay of socially-distanced seating. As the shows take place in the open air, guests won’t need to wear face coverings when seated, although they must be worn at all other times.

Guests will be whisked back in time and immersed in the heady atmosphere of the 1940s, with the big band sound of the Kalamazoo Dance Band and vintage singer Hattie Bee. The evening will end, quite literally, with a bang, as a spectacular, simulated air raid takes place.

The railway’s events manager Lewis Maddox said, “We’re so pleased that we’re able to put on this superb event for 2021, and can’t wait to welcome everyone to Kidderminster for an evening of 1940s-style entertainment. The Kalamazoo Dance Band are arguably the most popular 1940s big band on the circuit, and together with returning star Hattie Bee and other special guests, they’re guaranteed to get everyone ‘in the mood’.”

Tickets are available from www.svr.co.uk at £30 for a party of two, or £60 for a party of four. The SVR is advising visitors to bring appropriate warm and waterproof clothing for these outdoor events.

Day tickets for the fun-packed and immersive Step Back to the 1940s Weekends include travel along the whole SVR line and are also available from www.svr.co.uk . The weekends take place on 26th and 27th June, and 3rd and 4th July.