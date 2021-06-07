19.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 7, 2021

The Severn Valley Railway gets ‘back in the swing’

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway has announced the return of the ever-popular big band evening shows, as part of its Step Back to the 1940s weekends this summer.

Hattie Bee will be performing at Severn Valley Railway's 1940s weekends this summer
Hattie Bee will be performing at Severn Valley Railway’s 1940s weekends this summer

The shows take place at the heritage railway’s Kidderminster Town station on Saturday 26th June and Saturday 3rd July, starting at 7.30pm.

In line with government guidance, the event capacity has been reduced and guests will be allocated a bay of socially-distanced seating. As the shows take place in the open air, guests won’t need to wear face coverings when seated, although they must be worn at all other times.

- Advertisement -

Guests will be whisked back in time and immersed in the heady atmosphere of the 1940s, with the big band sound of the Kalamazoo Dance Band and vintage singer Hattie Bee. The evening will end, quite literally, with a bang, as a spectacular, simulated air raid takes place.

The railway’s events manager Lewis Maddox said, “We’re so pleased that we’re able to put on this superb event for 2021, and can’t wait to welcome everyone to Kidderminster for an evening of 1940s-style entertainment. The Kalamazoo Dance Band are arguably the most popular 1940s big band on the circuit, and together with returning star Hattie Bee and other special guests, they’re guaranteed to get everyone ‘in the mood’.”

Tickets are available from www.svr.co.uk at £30 for a party of two, or £60 for a party of four. The SVR is advising visitors to bring appropriate warm and waterproof clothing for these outdoor events.

Day tickets for the fun-packed and immersive Step Back to the 1940s Weekends include travel along the whole SVR line and are also available from www.svr.co.uk . The weekends take place on 26th and 27th June, and 3rd and 4th July.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP