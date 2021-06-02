Ready Steady Show return to live theatre with The Wizard of Oz

Let local theatre group Ready Steady Show take you to the wonderful land of Oz this weekend.

Ready Steady Show performers are looking forward to returning to live theatre

The past twelve months have been tricky for the performing arts community. But with theatres opening their doors once more, Ready Steady Show are thrilled to be able to bring this popular show to life, live on stage on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June 2021.

The show team features local performers aged between 8-18, who have been working hard to prepare for their return to live theatre.

Ready Steady Show offered daily online classes and rehearsals for their pupils during lockdown, while raising money for charity. Face to face rehearsals returned in April, and it has been full steam ahead ever since.

Join Dorothy and her little dog Toto as she discovers the land of Oz, making new friends along the way. This magical musical is a family favourite and is suitable for all ages.

Established in April 2017, Ready Steady Show offers performing arts classes for children aged 4 and above. The theatre group strongly believes that every child should get a chance to shine, and this will be their first major production since January 2020.

Evie-Rose, one of the young performers playing Dorothy explains “The cast is like a big family, I have loved every second of it and am so excited for the show and to watch the magic all come together.”

Book Tickets

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Performance will be performed at The Blackburn Theatre and Chapel at Prestfelde School, London Road, Shrewsbury on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June 2021.

Performance times are 11am, 2pm and 5pm and tickets are available online from: ticketsource.co.uk/ready-steady-show