Shropshire’s Festival at the Edge launches Crowdfunder ahead of return this summer

Shropshire’s Festival at the Edge is set to return this summer but organisers need your help due to the cost of Covid-19 safety precautions.

Storytellers. Andy Harrop Smith, Shonaleigh, and Peter Chand

England’s oldest storytelling festival has a spectacular new venue for 2021 at Hopton Court, Cleobury Mortimer.

Now organisers have launched a Crowdfunding campaign and there’s a host of experiences and rewards for anyone happy to help.

Festival at the Edge was cancelled in 2020 due to Coronavirus but organisers have earmarked July 16 to July 18, 2021, for this year’s event.

Award winning storyteller Peter Chand, who heads the organising committee, said: “We have a full programme of events for 2021 and we’re raring to go, but we need the public’s help to stage the 28th Festival at the Edge.

“We’re making every effort to ensure Covid safety but that brings with it thousands of pounds of additional costs.

“The organisers have decided to hold our first ever Crowdfunder campaign and we’ve come up with a programme of awards which we hope will fire the imagination of our supporters.”

These include beer gifts from Cleobury Mortimer’s Hobsons Brewery and unique experiences such as the chance to have a favourite storyteller send you a personalised tale via Zoom and the chance to introduce a performer live on stage.

Festival at the Edge offers visitors a weekend of fantastic storytelling, tall tales, terrific tellers, music and more in the picturesque setting of Hopton Court on the edge of the hamlet of Hopton Wafers, between Ludlow and Kidderminster.

The packed programme has events for all ages; Hobsons Brewery will be running a beer tent, craft stalls, fantastic food, and an opportunity to camp on site.

The event attracts international performers from storytellers to folk singers. The opening ceremony will be led by the renowned Black Cat theatre group who are well known for their marionettes and enchanting shadow puppetry.