Step inside the servants’ world at Attingham Park

The team at the National Trust’s Attingham Park are welcoming visitors back ‘inside’ into the basement, with a new visitor experience; ‘Servants’ Home: Putting on a Country House Party’.

The servants’ world thrown into disarray. Photo: NT / Jayne Gough

Visitors will be immersed into the atmospheric, below stairs world of the army of servants required to run the Regency Mansion in its heyday. Behind the doors of the Mansion, Lord and Lady Berwick have just returned home from a long trip abroad, and the orderly world of the servants in the basement of the Mansion has been thrown into disarray as they handle the luggage, laundry and luxury items from Thomas and Sophia’s travels.

Helen Rowse, Collections and House Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome people back into the Mansion again. We’d like to say a huge thank you to our members and visitors for their ongoing support, with it we’ve been able to continue to care for the interior and collections in the Mansion while the doors have been closed. The safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff is our priority, and we’re thrilled to be able to initially open with a new visitor experience in the basement; can you imagine what it would have been like ‘downstairs’ to keep the house running like clockwork for those ‘upstairs’?”

‘Servant’s Home: Putting on a Country House Party’ will be open daily until the end of July. In line with government guidance visitor numbers are limited to ensure social distancing, a one-way system will be in place indoors, and face coverings must be worn indoors (unless exempt). Visitors should book their general admission to Attingham, and on the day of their visit can collect a timed ticket for entry to the basement between 10.30am and 4.30pm (tickets are on a first come, first served basis, admission to Attingham does not guarantee entry to the Mansion).

As the ‘servants’ world’ at Attingham reopens, Covid-19 restrictions and the impact of the pandemic, has meant that there are limits in terms of how much of the Mansion at Attingham can be opened at once. Over the course of 2021 a variety of experiences and different types of visit to the Mansion will be trialled; different parts of the building will be open at different times of the year to highlight particular stories and aspects of the Mansion’s past, present and future.

The Attingham Estate is situated on the outskirts of Shrewsbury. Admission is by pre-booked ticket (on the day booking is available) for all visitors including National Trust members who visit for free. Non-members pay an admission charge at time of booking. For more information and to book tickets visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or call to book tickets on 03442 491895.