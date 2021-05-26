Shropshire Musical Theatre company to host auditions for Calendar Girls the musical

Open auditions take place next month to join the multi-award-winning Shropshire Musical Theatre company Get Your Wigle On as they stage Calendar Girls the musical.

Get Your Wigle On regularly perform full-scale productions at Theatre Severn, with past productions including Shrek, Grease and Sister Act. The high-energy local performance group produce six to eight musicals a year with a fun and friendly approach to rehearsals at their studio in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

January 2022 sees the musical adaptation of the film take to the stage at Theatre Severn. Get Your Wigle On are on the lookout for Shropshire performers aged 21+ to join them with fantastic lead roles and places in the company to be cast. This show had a lot of roles for males and females aged 35+ and the company are looking for singers and actors to join the team.

- Advertisement -

The true story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record breaking movie, stage play and musical written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow which coined the term “craughing” – the act of crying and laughing at the same time.

Amy Tennant, aged 32 from Shrewsbury has been a member of Get Your Wigle On for four years after moving to the area. She says ‘Get Your Wigle On have provided me with some incredible experiences, fabulous friends and memories I will cherish for a life time. Having been stuck indoors so much over the past twelve months I cannot wait to get back into the rehearsal room and back onto the stage!’

There are lots of principle roles, chorus and ensemble members to be cast from the upcoming auditions on 16th June at The Get Your Wigle On studio. Those interested in auditioning are asked to email ross@wigles.co.uk for an audition pack and for more information on how to get involved with Get Your Wigle On. Future upcoming auditions also include Grease, The Little Mermaid and Elf the musical!

Get Your Wigle On has also received funding for several projects from The Arts Council England and are busy with projects for both children and adults. Take a visit to their website www.gywo.co.uk where you can find information on all upcoming projects and how you can get involved.