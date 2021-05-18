Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn reveals re-opening plans

After a long interval, Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has announced plans for re-opening this week.

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

The popular arts venue owned and operated by Shropshire Council has been closed since 30 December following guidance from UK government.

Theatre Severn’s sister venue, The Old Market Hall, will continue to run a Café Bar outside in The Square, with plans to re-open indoor seating soon. While the cinema at the Old Market Hall remains closed for now, a film programme will restart at Theatre Severn from Friday 21 May, alongside selected live events in the weeks ahead.

The film programme opens with family favourite, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-winning Nomadland starring Frances McDormand. All screenings will operate in adherence to social distancing guidelines.



David Jack, Venues and Programme Manager said:

“Following our closure at the end of December 2020, we are thrilled to be reopening the venue this week. We have been hugely grateful for the support and understanding of our audiences and can’t wait to welcome you all back again. The safety and welfare of both visitors and staff remain at the forefront of our plans to re-open and we will continue to observe social distancing, reduce face-to-face-interactions, maintain enhanced hygiene within the venues, alongside the wearing of face coverings where applicable.”

Alongside the film programme, the venue has also revealed an exciting summer season of live shows.

In July, Shropshire’s legendary Dame Brad Fitt returns to lift the lid on his favourite tales from the world of pantomime, and musical theatre star Jodie Prenger revives her stunning performance as ‘Emma’ in the UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s classic Tell Me on a Sunday.

The spooky sensation and West End hit The Woman in Black makes its debut in Shrewsbury on 16 – 21 August. And Strictly Come Dancing Stars Anton Du Beck and Giovanni Pernice will join forces to perform their brand-new show Him & Me. Due to demand, an extra performance has been added on Sunday 11 July.

In addition to the programme at Theatre Severn, a season of outdoor family theatre has recently been announced at Shrewsbury Castle during July and August.