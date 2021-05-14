11.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 14, 2021

Family fun coming to Shrewsbury this summer

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The centre of Shrewsbury will play host to a series of interactive family activities this summer – starting with traditional street games and floor art later this month.

Activities are being run by visual street artists
Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Museums are teaming up to provide activities in The Square on the final two Saturdays in May, with more to come over the summer months. 

Saturday, May 22, will see The Square transported back to the days of traditional street games, with a variety of activities available for families to try out. 

The following Saturday, May 29, will provide a chance for people to try their hand at urban street painting – with experts giving tips and demonstrations on a range of floor art techniques, using poster paints, chalks and pastels. 

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the aim was to provide safe and enjoyable activities for people to enjoy outdoors following the easing of Coronavirus restrictions. 

She said: “We are grateful to the team at Shrewsbury Museums, who manage The Square on behalf of Shropshire Council, for working with us on these events. 

“It’s all part of our ongoing campaign to bring Shrewsbury to life this summer in a safe and responsible way, by embracing the town’s outdoor space as much as we can. 

“These activities are being run by visual street artists, Urban Canvas, and are sure to be great fun for all ages. 

“The street games event on May 22 will combine children’s song, dance and art to create a mixture of traditional and newly-invented games for the whole family to enjoy and interact with. 

“Whilst the art activities on May 29 will see artists creating a huge range of floor art displays with the help from the public – it will be really interesting to see what they come up with.” 

Fay Bailey, manager of Shropshire Museums and Archives, said it was great to see The Square being used for engaging activities. 

“We are always happy to work with organisations to make the best use of our outside spaces like The Square,” she said. 

“After such a difficult year for town centres, we hope by providing events like this we can help people enjoy being together again in a safe environment.” 

