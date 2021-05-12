7.2 C
Outdoor Comedy Club returns to Shrewsbury Castle

Theatre Severn’s popular comedy club returns to Shrewsbury Castle this summer as the venue prepare team up with Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival for another season of alfresco fun in the sun.

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee Chris Washington
Following the success of similar open-air comedy nights at the venue last summer, the Castle Jesters events will run every Saturday throughout August. Each night will feature 4 of the best comedians on the comedy club circuit, for audiences to enjoy in the beautiful surroundings of the castle grounds. The first details of the line-up have been revealed, with further acts to be announced soon.

Kickstarting the comedy sessions on Saturday 31 July are award-winning comedian Freddie Quinne and Alex Boardman, followed by award-winning New Zealand comic Sully O’Sullivan and BAFTA winning comedian and presenter Tudor Owen on Saturday 7 August. Tudor has written, presented and performed numerous television and radio shows including his own TV comedy series for S4C The PC Leslie Wynne Show.

On Saturday 14 August, comedian and writer Michael Legge will perform alongside Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee Chris Washington. Chris returns to Shrewsbury after a sell-out festival gig in 2019. Also joining the line-up is Welshman Noel James, who has headlined most comedy clubs in the UK. The following weekend will be hosted by regular comedy club favourite Dan Nightingale. Dan will be joined by Susan Murray, comedy writer for 8 Out Of Ten Cats, BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show, and News Quiz.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said:

“We’re really excited to team up with Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival. Last year’s events were great fun and we can’t wait to share lots of laughs with audiences at the Castle again this summer.”

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival organiser Kevin Bland said:

“First and foremost we are delighted to be back doing what we love – programming top class comedy for the people of Shrewsbury. We’ve lost two Festivals since the start of the pandemic, and whilst this is a very different format we’re grateful to our good friends at Theatre Severn for the opportunity to get back on the horse so to speak and put these shows together in such stunning surroundings.”

