Friday, April 30, 2021

Shrewsbury Castle to host open air theatre season this summer

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Following a run of sell-out performances last year, Theatre Severn have unveiled plans for an extensive open-air theatre season at Shrewsbury Castle this summer.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men kickstart the summer programme with William Shakespeare’s Macbeth

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men kickstart the summer programme with William Shakespeare’s breathless and brilliant tragedy Macbeth, just as Shakespeare himself first saw it performed; in the open air, by an all-male cast with Elizabethan costumes. Due to demand, an additional performance has been scheduled on Friday 16 July, after tickets for the first performance sold out within hours.

On Saturday 24 July, the Pantaloons Theatre Company return with Jane Austen’s witty and romantic masterpiece, Pride and Prejudice. Audiences who enjoyed the Pantaloons’ performances of Sherlock Holmes and Twelfth Night last year are sure to be entertained by this innovative and hilarious new adaptation.

For family audiences, Immersion Theatre will perform a swashbuckling, action-packed adaptation of The Three Musketeers on Sunday 1 August. The thrilling production follows the young D’Artagnan as he travels to Paris to join the legendary Musketeers, and is brimming with excitement, danger, comedy, and lots of audience interaction.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing and Communications Manager Craig Reeves said, “Following the huge success of outdoor theatre and comedy last summer, we’re really excited to bring audiences another fantastic season of open-air events to Shrewsbury Castle. We are expecting huge demand for tickets so early booking is essential. We will also be announcing more live theatre and comedy events soon.”

Mark Barrow, Executive Director of Place at Shropshire Council said, “As we restart culture and tourism across Shropshire this summer, it is wonderful to see the beautiful surroundings of Shrewsbury Castle providing the backdrop to a season of open-air theatre. This is a great opportunity for us all to enjoy more time outdoors, and get back to watching live events safely.”

