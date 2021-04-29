Local band, the borders, release their debut single You’ve Got it All

Rising local band, the borders, have released a summer anthem in the form of debut single You’ve Got it All.

A trio of friends from the North Shropshire/Powys border have been on an exciting journey creating their debut single which is already receiving positive reviews.

It is the perfect chill summer indie tune from, the borders, an unsigned band originating from the Oswestry/powys border towns comprising of James Wheeler (rhythm guitar & vocals), Ethan Bungay (bass guitar) and James Chapman (lead guitar).

The group have been jamming together since secondary school and finally, after a good few years, are excited to share their music with others with the release of their new single.

“A reflection of the memories”

Lead Guitarist, James Chapman said: “We met in secondary school and sixth form and began playing together as a band due to common music tastes and a lack of other extracurricular activities available growing up in rural border towns.

“Our songs are a reflection of the memories we’ve made over the years and we hope that people can feel the same joy listening to them as we did making them.”

The group started with covers and slowly shifted to writing and making their own music as well as recording it. They continued making songs together as a hobby before going their separate ways to university, but the pandemic has brought them back together and gave them the chance to put together their first proper single.

Producing own music

James Wheeler who plays rhythm guitar and the band vocalist explained:



“After the first lockdown we were all suddenly back home with no uni work, so we decided to learn how to write and produce our own music. You’ve Got it All is the result of this hard work but inspired by the summer nights and laughs with mates which makes the music worthwhile.



“The song is our first release and we are stunned by the positive reviews we are receiving, we gained 1,000 Spotify streams within the first 3 days of release as well as getting radio plays within 24 hours of You’ve Got it All going public.”

Ethan Bungay who plays bass guitar, said the song portrays happy times:

“The song reminds us of happy days and we hope it invokes the same uplifting nostalgia to any listener. Our aims as a band are to continue writing and producing whilst finishing this uni year, and then begin gigging in any venue that will welcome us.“



The song is available on all streaming sites, such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music as well as YouTube.



The borders are active on social media, thebordersofficial on instagram and @thebordersuk on Twitter and TikTok, where they create content to help promote their music.

You can listen to the borders new single “You’ve got it all” here: