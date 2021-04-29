Globetrotting twin magicians in homecoming live show

Twin brother magic act Kane & Abel will provide an opportunity for people to enjoy live entertainment while making a return to their home county of Shropshire.

Kane & Abel will be performing as part of the Ludlow Fringe Festival

The Shrewsbury-born magicians will be performing as part of the Ludlow Fringe Festival on Saturday, June 26th at 7.30pm at the Ludlow Brewery.

In Split Egg: A Magic Show About Being Twins, Kane & Abel perform magic and comedy inspired by clichés surrounding twins. Every question the identical twin brothers have been asked; whether they are harmless, hurtful or just hilarious have been developed into the narrative of this fun-filled show. They prove they know what each other is thinking and feeling and whether they’ve ever used their similarities to steal each other’s girlfriends.

The show provides a welcome return to live performing for Kane & Abel, who have been professional magicians for 15 years. However, they rarely get to work in their home county.

Laurence Abel said: “Since we took over the family magic business from our grandfather Brian Francis in 2005, we have experienced many tough moments. But none have been as hard as the past year. Our work normally takes us all over the world and we are planning to return to that lifestyle. It’s so exciting that we can start working again and even better that our first show is in Shropshire.”

For Ed Kane the pandemic has been bittersweet as it led to him returning to live in Shrewsbury.

Ed Kane said: “I was living in Brighton but when the pandemic hit I moved back to Shrewsbury. I’m so happy back in my hometown. Shropshire is an incredible county with such a thriving arts scene that we are privileged to be part of. We started our career driving to festivals and fetes in Shropshire and Mid-Wales so it’s fun that we can restart our live shows in Ludlow.”

Kane & Abel first started performing aged just 15 in Shropshire. They have since performed all over the world at five-star holiday resorts in Greece, Cyprus and Montenegro and arts festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Brighton Fringe Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Kendal Calling, Deershed, Bath Comedy Festival and Hastings Comedy Fringe.

Their early shows included Minsterley Show, Farmer Phil’s Festival, Clun Green Man Festival and Belle Vue Arts Festival.

Their grandparents Brian Francis & May were founding members of the Shropshire Magical Society and magicians based in Condover for many years.