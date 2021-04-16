Shrewsbury students organise Enchanted Trail for Kids

Four students from the University Centre Shrewsbury have organised an Enchanted Trail taking place this Saturday, to get youngsters outdoors after a winter in lockdown.

The Quarry in Shrewsbury

The event will raise money for The Little Rascals Foundation, which supports children with disabilities.

The Events and Festivals Management students from University Centre Shrewsbury want to provide local children and their families with an imagination-sparking day out as a relief following a year of lockdowns, home-school stress, and being isolated from family and friends.

Beginning at The Shrewsbury Prison, the trail follows a storyline around Shrewsbury where children (or adults) can interact with various mystical creatures along the way. At every stop, little ones will be asked to solve a riddle and complete a ‘magic’ action to be able to pass along to the next checkpoint with the eventual goal of creating a spell.

“The trail will be enjoyable whatever the weather!” says one of the organisers, student Francesca Gelmetti.

All profits will be donated to The Little Rascals Foundation, which supports children with disabilities. One of the team of students, Natasha Herbert, said, “We wanted to support a local charity and when we came across Little Rascals, we couldn’t have found a better match. The work they do is incredible, and we are so excited to be able to support them.”

“We want to provide the local community with a means of getting back together,” says student Jodie Betton, a quarter of the brains behind Shrewsbury Enchanted Trail. “We’ve worked really hard to ensure the trail is Covid compliant and even though families will have to socially distance, the trail can hopefully be a return to some normality and a great way to round off the Easter holidays.”

Jessica Watson, another member of the team said: “I think we all wish we could wave a wand and wish the pandemic away – so why not give children the chance to play pretend for the day? Some fresh air and staying active, with a touch of magic, will bring back the community spirit we all miss so terribly – so join us on April 17 for a magical adventure beginning in at Shrewsbury Prison any time between 10am and 4pm.”

Fiona Warburton, Events and Festivals Management Programme Lead, added, “We’re really proud of our students and how they are overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic to find ways to continue to contribute to Shrewsbury life, in safe and imaginative ways. We hope the local community really enjoy the trail while helping the team raise money for an extremely worthwhile cause.”

The Enchanted Trail will take place on Saturday April 17, 2021 between 10am and 4pm, with Covid safety measures in place. Due to the Covid guidelines, trail booklets will need to be purchased online in advance.

For more information and to purchase booklets visit www.shrewsburyenchantedtrail.com.