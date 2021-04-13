The Severn Valley Railway launches livestream camera network

The Severn Valley Railway is launching a network of livestream cameras with an around-the-clock feed showing rolling stock movements at key locations along the line.

A view from one of the cameras located in Bridgnorth

The camera feeds will go live on the SVR’s official YouTube channel at 9am on Wednesday 14th April.

Head of marketing and communications Lesley Carr explained:

- Advertisement -

“We’ve worked in partnership with expert livestream consultants Railcam to install and set up our network, which gives viewers a grandstand view at various locations across the railway. Railcam’s expertise has been crucial in terms of deciding on the best positions to site the cameras, and ensuring that the microphones don’t capture conversations but do capture all the excitement of heritage locomotives coming and going.

“We are thrilled that our livestream service is up and running in time for our first special event of 2021. The Spring Steam Up starts on Thursday 15th April, and you’ll be able to view all the train movements at key locations on our 16-mile line.”

The heritage railway, based in Shropshire and Worcestershire, has two cameras located at Kidderminster station and two at Bewdley. There’s one with a view across the line from The Engine House at Highley, and another at the line’s northern terminus at Bridgnorth station with a view over the loco yard and platforms.

As well as providing a fascinating and free viewing facility for the public, the camera network has an important role to play in assisting the smooth operation of the railway.

The SVR’s senior duty officer Dave Brattan has welcomed the initiative:​

“We’ve been hoping for something like this for a long time. These cameras will significantly improve the way the duty officer will be able to manage the day-to-day running of the train service and improve how we deal with any delays, to help keep our passengers happy and more informed. Duty officers will be able to see what’s happening in these locations in real time, which will help us when we are recovering delayed services.”

Railcam’s director Adrian Bradshaw said:

Heritage railways are an important part of what we do at Railcam UK and the Severn Valley Railway has always been right up there on our wish list. For Railcam, the SVR is ideal, offering both steam and classic diesel traction, a busy timetable and plenty of attractive locations to consider. We are delighted therefore, to have been able to work with the fantastic people at the SVR, to bring to our viewers and the wider internet audience, some of the best that the UK heritage scene has to offer.

“The SVR project is by far our biggest single install, with six cameras on the SVR and a seventh, which is exclusive to Railcam viewers, covering the main line at Kidderminster. The project has been very much a joint effort between Railcam UK and the SVR, and we would like to thank all involved for making a complex scheme a pleasure to be involved with.”

All six livestream feeds are available from 9am on Wednesday 14th April.