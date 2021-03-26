Tickets released for Shrewsbury live music events

Local DJ act, The 90’s Revival, have released tickets for two big live music events this summer.

DJs Dave and Benno

After entertaining thousands of viewers worldwide through a year of lockdowns, the DJ duo are looking forward to the ‘Mahoosive Nights Out’ live events at Greenhous West Mid Showground on August 6 and 7, 2021.

Friday’s family friendly show will feature seven local bands – The Vertigo Band, The Ronaldos, Longden Calling, Five o’clock Hero, Krack on Daft, Jordan Brown and Robbie Jones. Saturday’s show will be ‘The 90’s Revival’ with DJs Dave and Benno hosting. They will be joined by special guests Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna, whose hits include ’Set You Free’ and ’Tell It to My Heart’.

- Advertisement -

Dave Prince, one half of The 90’s Revival hosting the event is looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience. He said, “We have been entertaining people all over the world from our remote studio for over a year now. We want nothing more than to be back on a stage in front of a live crowd again! We are absolutely brimming with excitement to release tickets for these events.

“The people of Shropshire deserve a big night out to dance away the last year and we believe our Mahoosive Nights Out will deliver two nights of unforgettable fun!

“The Friday event is all about supporting local bands that have been hit hard by the pandemic. With all live gigs off the table for so long this has been a really tough time for performers. Help us to support them by coming along to see them play at long last.

“We are really excited to present ‘The 90’s Revival’ for the Saturday show and we are ecstatic to have secured Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna who will take the whole show up a level!

“After all these months of lockdown we deserve a ‘Mahoosive’ night out, so make sure you don’t miss out on the hottest tickets in town!”

The DJ duo have raised over £7,000 for charity since they relaunched their lockdown live sets in January, which they live stream over Facebook and YouTube.

To purchase tickets for the ‘Mahoosive Nights Out’ head to the90srevival.co.uk.