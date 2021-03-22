Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled for second year

The 2021 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th August has been cancelled for a second year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

A Shrewsbury Flower Show spokesperson said: “It’s very sad to have to announce that this year’s show has been cancelled. This decision has not been taken lightly and is based on the fact that the risk is simply too great for the event to be held this year.

“It would be an enormous health & safety, operational and financial gamble to the Society, which as a charity we would be unable to justify. The safety of all those involved is of our utmost concern.

“We will be holding a virtual event so keep an eye on our website and social media. Once again we’ll be asking you to get involved and share your photos.”