Telford Balloon Fiesta set to return this August Bank Holiday

Telford Balloon Fiesta is set to return to Telford Town Park this August Bank Holiday weekend 2021.

Telford Balloon Fiesta will return this August. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The popular event, which has attracted a large number of residents and visitors from all over the midlands in 2018 and 2019, will once again treat visitors to a visual spectacle of hot air balloons in the skies over the town and a weekend of family festival fun.

As part of its plans for recovery, Telford & Wrekin Council very much hope that Telford’s Balloon Fiesta will be part of a summer festival weekend spanning the August Bank Holiday from 27 to 30 August, where, weather permitting, there will be several opportunities to see balloons take off over the weekend. The event, like many other regional events will be subject to government guidelines at the time.

Partners, Spirit Events Management, will once again be managing a host of hot air balloons that will be floating above the borough at intervals, as well as being on display in the QEII Fields In Trust Town Park Arena for everyone to see.

Planning is now under way, so keep a look out for more announcements on programme coming soon.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said:

“We are delighted to have Telford Balloon Fiesta return once again to our fabulous Town Park.

“It will provide an opportunity for people to get together with friends and family (restrictions permitting) for a fantastic day out that we have all been missing for far too long now. We want everyone to come together to celebrate after a very tough year. The Fiesta will hopefully reignite our calendar of much loved events that unfortunately had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.”

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to see something special and I hope as many people as possible will come along and enjoy a full weekend of entertainment and surprises. Working in conjunction with the government guidance, we believe it will be possible, in August, to hold this well-loved event and welcome people back.”