Severn Valley Railway steps back to the 1940s

The Severn Valley Railway will transport visitors back in time with the triumphant return of its Step Back to the 1940s event on June 26th and 27th and July 3rd and 4th.

The 1940s event has been a staple of the Severn Valley Railway’s diary for more than 20 years. Photo: Paul Hastie

After its absence from last year’s calendar because of the pandemic, this vintage event will celebrate the best of Britain on the home front.

The 16-mile line will burst into life with a wide a variety of interactive displays, including live events and a team of re-enactors to entertain, educate and excite visitors of all ages.

- Advertisement -

The event, which has been a staple of the Severn Valley Railway’s diary for more than 20 years, encourages visitors to dress in period costume and relive the era through music, dance, food and a whirlwind rail adventure.

As well as the usual festival of vintage delights, careful changes have been made to the event to ensure Covid-safety for all visitors.

Parties will be allocated a compartment or socially-distanced table before being whisked away on their vintage train to travel back in time to interactive experiences and events along the line.

Visitors will experience a 1940s wedding, rifle training, vintage vehicles, marketplaces, living history displays, military encampments and more.

The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley and all the SVR’s pubs and cafes plan to open in line with the expecting lifting of government restrictions.

Helen Smith, general manager of the SVR, welcomed the return of Step Back to the 1940s:

“We know how popular this event is and we can’t wait to see a whole host of returning faces, along with some new ones, all looking for an exciting day of vintage discovery.

“Although we’ve had to change the event slightly to ensure a Covid-safe experience, we can guarantee a 1940s adventure to remember. The moment you step onto the Railway, you’ll be transported back in time to a world of George Formby, Laurel and Hardy, cold beer and spam sandwiches!”

All 1940s event tickets are backed by the SVR’s Covid guarantee and will be available from 9.30am on Monday, 22nd March via the Severn Valley Railway website.