9.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
- Advertisement -

Brad Fitt set for Theatre Severn return in swashbuckling pantomime Peter Pan

Entertainment
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Shropshire’s legendary pantomime dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this December to star in the spectacular, swashbuckling ‘Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan!’

Shropshire’s legendary pantomime dame, Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn as Mrs Smee in Peter Pan
Shropshire’s legendary pantomime dame, Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn as Mrs Smee in Peter Pan

Following the postponement of last year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast, and further discussions with producers Evolution, a change of title has been agreed which will see pantomime return to Shrewsbury bigger and better than ever before.

Brad Fitt will return to the stage as Mrs Smee in the production which will be written by regular pantomime producer Paul Hendy.

- Advertisement -

David Jack, Theatre Services Manager said:

“The recent Roadmap announcement has given us plenty of optimism for the year ahead and we can’t wait to share a magical panto season with everyone again. We’ve been so grateful for the understanding and support we have received from our audiences following last year’s postponement. Peter Pan will feature everything you’ve come to know and love about Theatre Severn pantomimes, and more!”

“All existing tickets remain valid and will be transferred to the same performance date and time, to ensure that ticketholders retain their favourite seats. If you have tickets and wish to check or discuss your booking, please don’t hesitate to contact our Box Office team on 01743 281281 or via email to mail@theatresevern.co.uk”

Writer and Producer, Paul Hendy said:

“It’s been such a difficult year for everyone that, by Christmas, I’m sure everybody will be ready to have a really good time and I promise exactly that, with the most spectacular pantomime of them all, Peter Pan!”

Theatre Severn confirmed that despite last year’s postponement, more than 20,000 tickets for this year’s pantomime have been carried over or snapped up by audiences already.

Peter Pan opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 1 December 2021 and runs until Sunday 2 January 2022.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP