£5K raised for charity with 90’s Revival DJ sets

Local DJ duo, The 90’s Revival, have raised £5,170 for charity since they relaunched their lockdown live sets in January.

Dave Prince and Paul Bennett of the 90’s Revival during their last lockdown set

Dave Prince and Paul Bennett of The 90’s Revival have been hosting online DJ sets since the pandemic began in 2020, attracting up to 50,000 views per show. They had hoped to be back DJ-ing at live events this year so when news of the third lockdown broke, they decided to bring back their lockdown sets and use them as a platform to fundraise for charity.

The livestreams are free to watch, with supporters and sponsors donating to a different charity each week.

- Advertisement -

Over the last eight shows they have raised funds for the Down’s Syndrome Association, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Grinshill Animal Rescue, Midlands Air Ambulance, Guide Dogs, PSPA, Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices and Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

There are four more sets planned every Saturday evening, with the final show on April 3 raising money for The Harry Johnson Trust.

Dave Prince, one half of the 90’s act, said, “We are absolutely over the moon with how much we have raised for charity so far! The generosity of our sponsors and followers is immense!

“Back in January it was heart breaking to know we would need to wait a little longer to be DJ-ing with live in-person audiences again. We knew we had to bring the lockdown sets back to keep our followers spirits raised, and saw it as a great opportunity to give something back.

“To be able to raise such a huge amount for charity is an amazing feeling, especially when you consider how charities have had much less opportunities to fundraise during the pandemic.

“Thank you to all the amazing local businesses that have sponsored the shows and to everyone who has donated. If you haven’t experienced a 90’s Revival Facebook livestream, there are still four more Saturdays you can join us for the ultimate 90’s party, from the comfort of your living room. Let’s rewind to the 90’s to pay it forward!”

The 90’s Revival live stream their shows from their Facebook page @The90sRevival every Saturday from 6pm.