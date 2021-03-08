Oswestry Balloon Carnival set to return this summer

The annual Oswestry Balloon Carnival is to return this summer after it was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions last year.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival is due to take place on 21-22 August 2021

Following the Government’s recent announcement to lift lockdown measures, the Oswestry Balloon Carnival in aid of Nightingale House Hospice is due to take place on 21-22 August 2021.

Extra safety measures are being introduced because of the pandemic to ensure this year’s family fun event can go ahead safely.

The hospice is synonymous with the Balloon Carnival, held in association with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID), and had held the event for four years prior to 2020.

Weather permitting there will be an array of hot air balloons on display including impressive special shapes, as well as family entertainment and an eclectic mix of food stalls and returns to Cae-Glas Park. The carnival atmosphere will spill over into the town centre where more entertainment and family fun will be on offer.

It is the Balloon Carnival event that was the inspiration behind the hospice’s unique Build-A-Balloon Campaign, where supporters can sponsor a panel on our unique Nightingale hot air balloon. It is hoped the finished balloon, emblazoned with panels of images, illustrations, messages of love, good wishes and hopes and memories will take centre stage at this year’s summer event*.

Sarah Povey, Event Organiser for Nightingale House said: “We are eager to start putting our plans in place, as we are confident that we will be able to go ahead with this year’s event, following government guidelines. This Oswestry Balloon Carnival will be incredibly special for everyone involved in fundraising for the hospice, as it will mark the first participant event for Nightingale House since early 2020. We hope that as always the public will support us and mark the date in their diaries as a great community event to look forward to.”

The Mayor of Oswestry, Cllr Duncan Kerr said: “The Balloon Carnival is a spectacular event for Oswestry, and I and my fellow councillors are delighted to confirm our support for 2021.”

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager said: “ We are delighted to be supporting Oswestry Balloon Carnival again this year, this will be a real boost for the town’s businesses and residents, as well as providing much needed funding for such a worthy course, Nightingale House.

Lorna Hankey of Spirit Operations said: “We are thrilled to be involved with this year’s Oswestry Balloon Carnival and to be able to support the town and Nightingale House Hospice for another year with hot air balloon entertainment.”

If you would like to sponsor a panel on the Nightingale House Hot Air Balloon you can reserve your spot via www.nightingalehouse.co.uk/event/build-a-balloon/.

All profits generated from panel sponsorship will go towards patient care and family support at Nightingale House Hospice.