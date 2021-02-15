Broseley Festival 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

One of Shropshire’s most popular community festivals has been cancelled for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broseley Festival

The team behind the Broseley Festival were hoping to bring the event back for 2021, however, the team have taken the decision to cancel this year’s Festival and hope to bring it back next year.

Daniel and Debbie Glaze, directors of Broseley Festival CIC say, “It is with great sadness that we have made the decision to cancel Broseley Festival 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Despite our best efforts, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Broseley Festival happen again this year, due to government restrictions and the lack of funding.

“Our team and I would like to thank everyone for their continued support. We look forward to better times ahead and hopefully welcoming everybody back to Broseley Festival in June 2022.”