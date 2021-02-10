DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival is up and running

The DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival is underway and will be running until February 17 with a range of online events celebrating the town’s most famous son.

The festival, which started on Tuesday, February 9, with several short films, is providing plenty of thought-provoking and inspiring events again this year – despite having to go online due to the pandemic.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID which is coordinating the event, said: “People have welcomed our efforts to get the festival on this year and early feedback is showing they are enjoying the online programme.

- Advertisement -

“There are many fascinating subjects to be explored over the nine days, putting Charles Darwin front and centre – highlighting the great man’s achievements while raising and answering some interesting questions.

“The beauty of going online this year is that no-one needs to miss out on any of the events as they are all streamed live on the internet and then available to watch on demand through an online archive.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in all things Charles Darwin to get involved.

“Every event is a thought-provoking experience designed to encourage independent thinking and curiosity – which, after all, was what Darwin was all about.

“People can visit the website where they can register to view the events live, and watch them on demand both during and after the festival.”

A series of short films, including Taking Stock of the World, Biodiversity and Extinctions and The Darker Side of Museums, are running throughout the festival.

Other events include Evolution Before Our Eyes – How Viruses Survive, which tries to understand viral evolution; Dr Simon Jeffery, a soil microbial ecologist at Harper Adams University, discussing the role soil plays in our food provision; and festival founder Jon King is inviting people to join him on February 12 in a toast to Charles Darwin on Darwin’s birthday.

There’s a science quiz on February 14 and a look at Things That Go Bang in the Night the following evening, which will look at how astronomers are using the latest techniques in exploring the universe and how to get involved.

On February 17, a panel of experts will be answering questions by young people aged between 11 and 24 on What Would Darwin Make of Shropshire Now?

Partners of the festival include Shrewsbury School, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shropshire Museums, Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, The Royal Society of Biology and Shrewsbury BID.

Visit https://darwin.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/ to get involved.