Shrewsbury LGBT+ History Festival goes virtual for 2021

Shrewsbury LGBT+ History is taking their 2021 LGBT+ History Festival virtual between the 6 February and 13 March.

The production of the festival has been tailored to adhere with current circumstances, so will be held virtually with a range of live streams, film screenings, lectures, discussions, and Q&A’s, from the comfort of your own home.

All events are free and can be booked via the Shrewsbury LGBT+ History website, however donations are appreciated to enable this fantastic celebration of the LGBT+ community and its history to continue in the future.

This year’s festival is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund in partnership with the Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival. The festival is welcoming both members and non-members of the LGBT+ community to learn about significant issues currently faced by LGBT+ individuals that are important to understand when uniting to create a safer, more inclusive future for society.

Starting the festival off on the 6 February is the launch party, where you are invited to take a look back at the previous year and have a sneak-peek preview of what is to come throughout the exciting schedule for February and March – bringing a slice of cake is welcomed!

Throughout the duration of the festival there are a diverse range of films being shown, such as ‘The Archivettes’ by Megan Rossman streaming on the 12 February, which is about The Lesbian Herstory Archives – the world’s largest collection of materials by and about lesbians. The film explores the fascinating origins of the organisation and is a tribute to second-wave feminism and intergenerational connection, as well as an urgent rallying cry for continued activism in a politically charged moment.

On the 7 February, the festival is proudly hosting a virtual Q&A with Dan Glass, who is an activist, mentor and author of ‘United Queerdom’ – a book focussing on the history of the Gay Liberation Front and its long-lasting legacy for the LGBT+ culture.

Later in the month on the 23 February, there will be a discussion with Mark Hignett, who during our 2017 festival led a presentation regarding love letters that were exchanged between two servicemen during WW2 that were found inadvertently in a trunk in 2008. These letters demonstrated how the two gentlemen’s love was constrained by the moral and legal circumstances at the time, and this year Mark is back to discuss what happened next.

The festival itinerary also includes a screening of ‘Say My Name’ on the 26 February, which is brought to you by the Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival. This film-documentary highlights the issues faced by two transgender women when trying to change their names and gender on official documents and whilst seeking respect from both their families and society, demonstrating the human right constraints the LGBT+ community are still facing.

If you would like to access more information on how to book these events, view more of the festival schedule or to donate visit www.shrewsburylgbthistory.org.uk.