Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society plans to host 2021 show

The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society has announced plans to host an event in Shropshire on July 17th.

The society hopes to safely hold an event that allows farmers to bring their livestock to an annual show and exhibit

Hosted at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury the annual Shropshire County Show has been held for a century and a quarter but was cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Its aim is to bring together town and country and for many years farmers, their families and their employees have come together with people from across the county on the May bank holiday weekend.

- Advertisement -

But with current restrictions in place, and to ensure the safety of all, trustees of the society have decided the show could not take place in its usual format or on its usual May weekend.

Neale Sadler, Show Chairman, said: “As a society, we work to support those within our agricultural county and if it is possible to safely hold an event that allows farmers to bring their livestock to an annual show and exhibit then we plan to hold it.

“Due to the cancellation of the Royal Welsh Show the July 17th date has become available and we will, of course, make further decisions in terms of the size and shape of the event as time goes on.”

Organisation of the event has now begun and the trustees of the showground are in contact with livestock and equine exhibitors about how the event will run on the day to ensure the safety of all of those attending.

Lance Jackson, Chair of trustees of the West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “Agricultural shows are a really important part of cultural life and are usually a public event exhibiting the equipment, animals, sports and recreation associated with agriculture.

“Our event usually features a livestock show, which is a judged event in which breeding stock is exhibited, and this is the show we plan to host.

“We also usually have trade, competitions and entertainment and a really important part of our event is to display the work and practices of farmers.

“Therefore, if we are able to safely open the event on July 17th to the public this is obviously something that will be discussed but, like all organisations and businesses at this time, we are taking each day as it comes and all information and guidance that is provided to us.”