Shropshire applicants wanted for hit Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend

Updated:
By Martin Childs

If you need help with a DIY or design project then the makers of the hit Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend would like to hear from you.

Angel in the workshop from Escape to the Chateau – Make Do and Mend – Image – Chateau TV

Two Rivers Media & Chateau TV are currently casting for a new series of the hit Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend. The prgramme will see Dick and Angel helping out people all over the UK with their design and DIY projects.

The producers are keen to attract some applicants from the Shropshire area.

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend

Dick and Angel are returning with their expert knowledge and creativity to help solve your design and DIY dilemmas.

From room renovations and crafty conundrums to garden build projects and garden rescues, if your project has got stuck or you need some inspiration then you could be featured in the new series.

How to apply

Anyone interested in applying should contact the team via email at: makedoandmend@dickandangel.co.uk to be forwarded an application form.

Image Chateau TV
