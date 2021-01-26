Coronavirus restrictions see local music event postponed for second time

The latest event to be cancelled for a second year running due to Coronavirus restrictions, are two music concerts from The 90’s Revival.

Dave & Paul hosting a set from their kitchen

The concerts were due to go ahead in June at the Greenhous West Mid Showground. The event had originally been planned for June 2020, and has since been postponed from June 2021 to 2022.

DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett from the act said: “With much regret, we must now announce that this year’s The 90’s Revival concerts on the 4th and 5th June will now have to be postponed.

“After looking at numerous plans to make this year’s event work and keep everyone safe, it has become clear to us that by doing this we simply would not be able to give everyone the experience that The 90’s Revival is all about.

“As with last year, everyone that has bought tickets will automatically be rolled over to the new dates of Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. We would really appreciate your support if you can keep hold of your tickets for next year, but if you feel that you need a refund, then please request this no later than 12pm on Monday, February 1 by contacting sales@the90srevival.co.uk. After this date unfortunately we will not be able to offer any further refunds.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support and let’s look forward to an amazing 2022.”

The 90’s Revival has been hosting online DJ sets since the pandemic began, attracting up to 50,000 views per show. Earlier this month they launched a new series of lockdown live sets to raise money for a host of charities via Facebook each Saturday.