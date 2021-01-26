2.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Coronavirus restrictions see local music event postponed for second time

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The latest event to be cancelled for a second year running due to Coronavirus restrictions, are two music concerts from The 90’s Revival.

Dave & Paul hosting a set from their kitchen
Dave & Paul hosting a set from their kitchen

The concerts were due to go ahead in June at the Greenhous West Mid Showground. The event had originally been planned for June 2020, and has since been postponed from June 2021 to 2022.

DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett from the act said: “With much regret, we must now announce that this year’s The 90’s Revival concerts on the 4th and 5th June will now have to be postponed.

- Advertisement -

“After looking at numerous plans to make this year’s event work and keep everyone safe, it has become clear to us that by doing this we simply would not be able to give everyone the experience that The 90’s Revival is all about.

“As with last year, everyone that has bought tickets will automatically be rolled over to the new dates of Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. We would really appreciate your support if you can keep hold of your tickets for next year, but if you feel that you need a refund, then please request this no later than 12pm on Monday, February 1 by contacting sales@the90srevival.co.uk. After this date unfortunately we will not be able to offer any further refunds.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support and let’s look forward to an amazing 2022.”

The 90’s Revival has been hosting online DJ sets since the pandemic began, attracting up to 50,000 views per show. Earlier this month they launched a new series of lockdown live sets to raise money for a host of charities via Facebook each Saturday.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP