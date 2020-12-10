Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December, until Sunday 3 January.

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

The Mansion might be closed, but the great outdoors is open this Christmas at Attingham and visitors can enjoy festive decorations, a Peter RabbitTM winter adventure activity trail, winter walks, and especially for this year, the Mansion set up as a spectacular advent calendar.

Claire Tafft, Experience and Programming Manager said, “We know that Christmas is going to be different this year, but by bringing Christmas to the outdoors at Attingham our visitors can still enjoy a really festive experience in the parkland this December. We’ve been overwhelmed with support from our members, visitors and supporters since reopening in June and we’d like to wish them a Merry Christmas and our very best wishes for a brighter 2021.”

Visits to Attingham are by pre-booked ticket only to enable the team to manage visitor numbers and to aid social distancing. Bookings can be made online via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

Twinkling Christmas trees welcome visitors to Attingham and as visitors stroll around the Mile Walk there are festive decorations, inspired by Peter RabbitTM, to spot. With something new to see along the twists and turns of the Mile Walk path, a sprinkle of Christmas magic has been brought to the outdoors.

Families visiting Attingham this month will be able to treat their little ones to the magic of a Peter Rabbit™ winter adventure activity trail, in partnership with Penguin Random House UK. Peter Rabbit’s friends need some help finding items to see them through the colder winter months. Young nature adventurers can lend a hand to some of Beatrix Potter’s well-loved characters such as Squirrel Nutkin, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddleduck, and solve the clues to earn their special trail badge and certificate. The activity trail costs £2 per pack, and can be purchased on arrival (card payments only).

Local willow artist Ben Mayho has been commissioned to create a new sculpture for display at Attingham. The new sculpture is made up of four botanical pieces, inspired by nature at Attingham. The larger than life willow snowdrop, oak leaf, camassia and allium are being brought to life on site in the Stables Courtyard in the run up to Christmas. Ranging in height from three to four metres, once finished they will be in place around the grounds until the end of January, before being brought together to form a sculpture in the Stables Courtyard in 2021.

Not to be missed on a visit to Attingham this December is the Mansion advent calendar. Although the Mansion won’t be open this Christmas something special has been planned for the front of the building with 24 of the windows being turned into a ‘mansion sized’ advent calendar. Each day in the run up to Christmas a window will be ‘opened’ to reveal a photograph.

Book to visit

Tickets to visit Attingham are released every Friday for the following Monday- Sunday (on Friday 18 December tickets for Monday 21 December through to Sunday 3 January) and can be booked on the day (depending upon availability).

National Trust members and under 5s visit for free (but need to book), admission charges apply for non-members and time of booking.