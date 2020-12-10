7.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home Entertainment

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

By Shropshire Live

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December, until Sunday 3 January.

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.
Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

The Mansion might be closed, but the great outdoors is open this Christmas at Attingham and visitors can enjoy festive decorations, a Peter RabbitTM winter adventure activity trail, winter walks, and especially for this year, the Mansion set up as a spectacular advent calendar.

Claire Tafft, Experience and Programming Manager said, “We know that Christmas is going to be different this year, but by bringing Christmas to the outdoors at Attingham our visitors can still enjoy a really festive experience in the parkland this December. We’ve been overwhelmed with support from our members, visitors and supporters since reopening in June and we’d like to wish them a Merry Christmas and our very best wishes for a brighter 2021.”

Visits to Attingham are by pre-booked ticket only to enable the team to manage visitor numbers and to aid social distancing. Bookings can be made online via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

Twinkling Christmas trees welcome visitors to Attingham and as visitors stroll around the Mile Walk there are festive decorations, inspired by Peter RabbitTM, to spot. With something new to see along the twists and turns of the Mile Walk path, a sprinkle of Christmas magic has been brought to the outdoors.

Families visiting Attingham this month will be able to treat their little ones to the magic of a Peter Rabbit™ winter adventure activity trail, in partnership with Penguin Random House UK. Peter Rabbit’s friends need some help finding items to see them through the colder winter months. Young nature adventurers can lend a hand to some of Beatrix Potter’s well-loved characters such as Squirrel Nutkin, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddleduck, and solve the clues to earn their special trail badge and certificate. The activity trail costs £2 per pack, and can be purchased on arrival (card payments only).

Local willow artist Ben Mayho has been commissioned to create a new sculpture for display at Attingham. The new sculpture is made up of four botanical pieces, inspired by nature at Attingham. The larger than life willow snowdrop, oak leaf, camassia and allium are being brought to life on site in the Stables Courtyard in the run up to Christmas. Ranging in height from three to four metres, once finished they will be in place around the grounds until the end of January, before being brought together to form a sculpture in the Stables Courtyard in 2021.

Not to be missed on a visit to Attingham this December is the Mansion advent calendar. Although the Mansion won’t be open this Christmas something special has been planned for the front of the building with 24 of the windows being turned into a ‘mansion sized’ advent calendar. Each day in the run up to Christmas a window will be ‘opened’ to reveal a photograph.

Book to visit

Bookings to visit Attingham can be made online via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

Tickets to visit Attingham are released every Friday for the following Monday- Sunday (on Friday 18 December tickets for Monday 21 December through to Sunday 3 January) and can be booked on the day (depending upon availability).

National Trust members and under 5s visit for free (but need to book), admission charges apply for non-members and time of booking.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Donna Ockenden

Review calls for urgent changes into maternity services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

The interim report of the independent review into maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has today been published.
Read Article
The restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ Kiln. Photo: Historic England

Restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ Kiln revealed

The restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ Kiln has been revealed as scaffolding which had surrounded the pyramid-roofed Kiln since March 2019 has been removed.
Read Article

Four arrested following drug warrant in Wellington

Four people were arrested for drug offences after police carried out a warrant in Wellington on Friday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 4 Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town are out of the Papa John’s Trophy after suffering a heavy defeat against high-flying Lincoln City.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town take a break from league action tonight to contest the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy against high-flyers Lincoln City.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town rescue a well-deserved point in the last kick of the game against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patrons

Chamber patrons get together to share tips, stories and advice

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patrons got together in the virtual world to share their experiences, stories and top tips.
Read Article
Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys

Berrys ranked amongst top UK planning firms in annual survey

Property and planning business Berrys has been ranked amongst the top UK planning firms in the annual Planning Consultancy Survey.
Read Article
Richard Hilton, Managing Director of manhole and access cover manufacturer FSP

Export boom ends 2020 on a positive note for manufacturer

A Shropshire manufacturer has reported a substantial leap in global trade with overseas sales now accounting for a fifth of its annual turnover.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry's leading experts.
Read Article
Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)

Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has 'softly' 'Switched On' its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.
Read Article
Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
7.3 ° C
8 °
6.7 °
81 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP