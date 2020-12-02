Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.

Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

The Santa services which depart from Kidderminster are completely sold out, and there is only very limited mid-week availability on the Steam in Lights evening services which depart from Bridgnorth.

The railway is allowed to operate under the latest government restrictions and has taken every care to ensure a Covid-safe experience for visitors. Each group travels in a private compartment, or at a carefully spaced table, and there are social distancing and enhanced cleaning regimes in place, along with reduced numbers for each train.

Helen Smith, the railway’s general manager said:

“We are absolutely delighted that we have the go ahead to reopen and to run our Christmas events as planned, under the government’s post-lockdown restrictions. We’re located in a designated Tier 2 area, and are very much looking forward to welcoming our visitors for some very special festive experiences. I’m especially looking forward to our Steam in Lights services, which have been created to immerse visitors on a magical journey, with light, music, mystical auroras and snow flurries.”

As well as its Santa and Steam in Lights services, the SVR is offering Luncheon and Mince Pie trains, departing from Bridgnorth as well as Kidderminster for the first time this year, on selected dates.

And following 5 star Trip Advisor reviews, the SVR is bringing back its Evening Dining Services, also on selected dates this month. Comments have included, “I cannot say how much I enjoyed the evening and would go again at a moment’s notice”, “an excellent three-course meal” and “highly recommended”.

Finally, for those who’ve overindulged a little too much, or who simply want a breath of fresh air, the railway is running Festive Season day excursions between 26th December and 3rd January.