Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

By Shropshire Live

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way this weekend – with the online entertainment ready to include live performances and a host of fun competitions.

Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

For more than two decades the hugely popular annual event, which sees Ludlow Castle go back in time to become an immersive medieval spectacle, has drawn thousands of visitors ready to kickstart their Christmas countdown with fun, food and festivities.

This year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Fayre is going ahead “virtually” via the website www.ludlowmedievalchristmas.co.uk.

The show will kick off online at 2pm on Saturday 28th November, with live highlights of the first day including a live sporting battle between chivalric heroes in the annual favourite the Tournament of Knights.

You can log on to see performances by a host of Fayre favourites including theatre, music, comedy and storytelling. Viewers will get to see historical highlights, activities, behind the scenes tours, demonstrations and more.

On Sunday at 1pm there is a live reading from Ludlow author Marianne Rosen as she launches debut novel The Doors of Riverdell, with a signed copy of the book up for grabs.

Other competitions include flinging a tangerine with a homemade contraption to scoop family tickets to Ludlow Castle and the chance to win an 18-pint polypin beer in a box courtesy of Ludlow Brewery.

Over the weekend, Fayre fans can join ticketed interactive Christmas workshops, the majority of which are led by experts from local companies or organisations.

From Saturday 28th until Christmas Day, in the curated Fayre online market you will find exhibitors selling Christmas gifts and treats, along with a host of interviews and “how to guides” to get ready for the festive season.

Most of the Fayre is being delivered free of charge so organisers are calling on supporters to donate to help support Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre shape a new future.

The team behind the Fayre are mother and daughter Prue and Abi Dakin, who run Shropshire-based independent company Dakin Events. They are bringing the Fayre to life online this year with the aim of continuing to bring the Fayre to audiences for years to come.

Abi said: “Despite this year being challenging like no other before, we were determined that the Fayre would go ahead so that families could continue to enjoy one of their favourite events in the build-up to Christmas.

“We hope that as many people as possible who usually attend can join us with the online show, which has come about thanks to the hard work of many people behind the scenes.

“It has been such a tough year so we hope to bring some medieval cheer as we head towards Christmas.

“We would appreciate it if everyone who enjoys the Fayre is able to donate so that we can keep the event going for the future. If you love the Fayre and are keen to see it return, your support would be very much appreciated.”

All donations go directly to supporting the Fayre and everyone who donates will be entered into a competition to win a beautiful, personalised family history parchment from Hall of Names.

Latest Articles

