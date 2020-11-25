A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.

Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

The ‘Bringing the Big Night Out, In’ event will take place on the evening of December 5 and will be a live streamed event that will give hundreds of guests the opportunity to tune in and get involved from the comfort of their own homes – following on from the successful event held in July which replaced the annual Summer Ball.

Whether you decided to get dressed up in your favourite Christmas party dress or opt for the Christmas jumper or your PJs, everyone is welcome for a night packed with entertainment.

There will be performances from Britain’s Got Talent stars Cor Glanaethwy, singer Elin Fflur, orchestra music from Sinfonia, a magician and an aerial gymnast, as well as stacks of fun with our interactive auction and raffle. The night will be finished off with music to dance the night away with by Soul Revolver.

“The run up to Christmas is going to be hugely different for us all this year, but fear not, there’s still a great night out to be had from home,” said fundraiser Nic Sciarillo.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure there is a great entertainment programme to make sure everyone can have fun. There will also be a fantastic interactive auction with some superb items on offer to bid for. We can’t wait to welcome you all for yet another great night out, in.

“We would also like to say thank you to our wonderful sponsors GS & PA Reeves Ltd, Selectaskip, Dragon Investment Managers, Ifor Williams Trailers, Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and RUKGROUP.COM.”

There is no charge to join in on the night and you can simply tune in via our website and YouTube channel on the night, however y registering your interest you will be the first to receive the link to our online auction and we will also send you a special surprise gift for you to have with you while you watch the show.

Visit hopehouse.org.uk/bringing-the-big-night-out-in to register your interest today.